Will Donate Rs 3 Crore for Library in Memory of 3 Students: AAP MP Sanjay Singh to UPSC Aspirants
AAP MP Sanjay Singh pledged Rs 3 crore from his MPLAD funds to build three public libraries in memory of the three UPSC aspirants who died in a flooded basement
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Will donate Rs 3 crore for library in memory of 3 students: AAP MP Sanjay Singh to UPSC aspirants | Image: PTI
