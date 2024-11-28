Will Follow Centre's Stand: Mamata Banerjee Reacts to Attacks on Minorities in Bangladesh

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (November 28) expressed her deep concern over the ongoing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and said that the state will "follow the policies set by the Centre."

Speaking in the assembly, Bengal CM clarified that the issue was for the central government to address, and her state government would abide by its decision.

"Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere."

"While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre," she said.

The Bengal CM also mentioned that she had spoken with the representatives of ISKCON on the matter but did not provide any further information.

India Expresses Deep Concern Over Chinmoy Das's Arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement expressed deep concern over the arrest of Chinmoy. It said, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," it added.