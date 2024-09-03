sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:29 IST, September 3rd 2024

Will Force BJP, RSS Leaders to Conduct Caste Census Says Veteran Leader Lalu Yadav

His comment came a day after the RSS said it would support caste census only if the data collected were used for the welfare of the underprivileged

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
pm narendra modi, rjd lalu prasad yadav
Will Force BJP, RSS Leaders to Conduct Caste Census Says Veteran Leader Lalu Yadav | Image: facebook/x
