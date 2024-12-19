'Will Force Him to Apologise': Himanta on Rahul Over Alleged Misbehaviour

Rahul Gandhi should apologise as it has hurt the sentiments of the people of Northeast, said Himanta | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologize for his alleged actions during the recent chaos at Parliament. Sarma accused Gandhi of assaulting BJP MPs and crossing a line of decency by getting too close to Nagaland Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, making her uncomfortable.

In a statement, Sarma condemned Gandhi's behaviour as not just inappropriate but deeply disrespectful, particularly toward the people of Northeast India. He said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologize, as his actions have hurt the sentiments of the people of the Northeast."

Sarma further stated that if Gandhi refuses to issue an apology, the BJP will force him to do so, stressing that the party will not let such incidents slide without accountability.

BJP MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak on Thursday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in her "close proximity" and shouted at her during a protest outside the Parliament's Makar Dwar which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

"My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," she said in a communication to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar who said he would look into it.

The BJP cited Konyak's allegation and injuries to its two other MPs as it alleged that Gandhi pushed and shoved its members and indulged in "indecent" conduct during the incident, even as the Congress rejected the charges and Gandhi said that it was the ruling party MPs who "stopped, threatened and intimidated" him.

Several NDA MPs criticised Gandhi for his "misbehaviour" and sought action against him.

Supporting the Nagaland MP's claim in the Upper House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha had pushed her and charged physically while entering Parliament during morning hours.