New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, issued a stern warning to Google India following its response to queries about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister quoted a tweet that showed how Gemini AI, Google's language model, provided answers about various global leaders. While some responses were labelled as 'complex,' others were seen as expressing opinions.

In his tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code."

These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY https://t.co/9Jk0flkamN — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 23, 2024

This is not the first time Google Gemini has come under flak. After acknowledging ‘inaccuracies’ in historical pictures, Google paused its Gemini artificial intelligence image generation feature. Taking to X, users of Gemini AI shared images showing historically inaccurate depictions, with many instances showing Gemini favouring people of colour even in situations where white individuals would be expected.

We're already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation feature. While we do this, we're going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

Elon Musk, the billionaire and direct competitor of Google with the Grok AI chatbot, has emerged as one of the staunchest critics of the new Gemini AI models. He condemned what he perceives as the 'woke' and 'racist' responses generated by the Google Gemini AI chatbot. Musk expressed his satisfaction that this issue has gained widespread attention and scrutiny, highlighting concerns over the biases present in AI technologies. "I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all", he tweeted.