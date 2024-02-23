English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Will Gemini be Banned in India? IT Minister Says Google's AI Violates IT Laws

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code", Rajeev C

Digital Desk
Gemini AI image generation
Gemini AI image generation | Image:Google Gemini
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, issued a stern warning to Google India following its response to queries about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister quoted a tweet that showed how Gemini AI, Google's language model, provided answers about various global leaders. While some responses were labelled as 'complex,' others were seen as expressing opinions.

In his tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code."

Advertisement

This is not the first time Google Gemini has come under flak. After acknowledging  ‘inaccuracies’ in historical pictures, Google paused its Gemini artificial intelligence image generation feature. Taking to X, users of Gemini AI shared images showing historically inaccurate depictions, with many instances showing Gemini favouring people of colour even in situations where white individuals would be expected. 

Advertisement

Elon Musk, the billionaire and direct competitor of Google with the Grok AI chatbot, has emerged as one of the staunchest critics of the new Gemini AI models. He condemned what he perceives as the 'woke' and 'racist' responses generated by the Google Gemini AI chatbot. Musk expressed his satisfaction that this issue has gained widespread attention and scrutiny, highlighting concerns over the biases present in AI technologies. "I’m glad that Google overplayed their hand with their AI image generation, as it made their insane racist, anti-civilizational programming clear to all", he tweeted.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Players PSG could sign to replace Kylian Mbappe

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Ben Foakes departs! BIG Breakthrough!!

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Triptii Receives A Special Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & Daughter

    World12 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo