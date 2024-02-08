Advertisement

New Delhi: After Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to skip Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Delhi CM has stated that he 'will visit Mandir later with his family'. For the unversed, the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on Tuesday, a week before the main ceremony.

Kejriwal's ‘Excuse’ to Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

"I don't know about the final letter... My family wishes to go to Ayodhya as well hence we have decided to visit the Temple later.." Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Advertisement

Leaders Who Are Skipping Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sharad Pawar : NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete. In a letter to Champat Rai. the NCP supremo said that he will visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22 adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be completed. "The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed," Pawar said.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete. In a letter to Champat Rai. the NCP supremo said that he will visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22 adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be completed. "The darshan of Shri Ram Lalla can be done peacefully and with devotion after the ceremonies are over on January 22. I have a scheduled visit to Ayodhya, and at that time I will have the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla, by then the construction of the temple will also be completed," Pawar said. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav : SP chief turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that he will visit the temple with his family at a later date.

SP chief turned down the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said that he will visit the temple with his family at a later date. Congress, CPI (M) leaders: Besides, a host of Congress bigwigs including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Besides, a host of Congress bigwigs including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI (M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat have already turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Mamata Banerjee : West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also declared her decision to abstain from attending the ceremony. Mamata announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' scheduled in Kolkata on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has also declared her decision to abstain from attending the ceremony. Mamata announced a 'Sampriti Michil' or 'rally for harmony' scheduled in Kolkata on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made a significant announcement, declaring that his party would conduct a 'Maha Aarti' on the banks of the Godavari River at Nashik's Shree Kalaram Temple on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

