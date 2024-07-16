sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:47 IST, July 16th 2024

'Will Head Towards Delhi Whenever Highway Near Shambhu Border Opens,' Farmer leader Dallewal

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday said that farmers will head towards Delhi whenever the national highway, which is barricaded at Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana, is opened.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
