Published 14:47 IST, July 16th 2024
'Will Head Towards Delhi Whenever Highway Near Shambhu Border Opens,' Farmer leader Dallewal
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Tuesday said that farmers will head towards Delhi whenever the national highway, which is barricaded at Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana, is opened.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
'Will Head Towards Delhi Whenever Highway Near Shambhu Border Opens,' Farmer leader Dallewal | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:47 IST, July 16th 2024