Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

'Will Modi Ji Take Guarantee That He Won't Switch Sides Again?': Tejashwi's Fiery Dig At Nitish

Tejashwi dragged PM Modi and asked if the Prime Minister would take a guarantee that Nitish wouldn't switch sides again.

Digital Desk
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | Image:Bihar Vidhan Sabha
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for switching sides frequently, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav while speaking in Bihar Assembly after the floor test said, "I want to thank the CM for scripting history by taking oath nine times. Moreover, he also took oath three times in a single term." Questioning his loyalty further, the RJD leader dragged PM Modi and asked if the Prime Minister would take a guarantee that the JDU president wouldn't switch sides again. 

Tejashwi also drew a parallel between Nitish Kumar and Dashrath, a character from the Hindu epic Ramayana. "I respect Nitish Kumar ji as Dashrath, a father. Dashrath sent Ram to exile. He (Nitish Kumar) too must have some compulsion just like Dashrath. He is not sending me to exile, but among people to understand their pain", said the former Bihar Deputy CM.   

Bihar Floor Test: Key Points From Tejashwi's Fiery Address

  • "I stand against this new government. I want to thank CM Nitish Kumar for creating history by taking oath 9 times...", said Tejashwi.
  • "We will always respect CM Nitish Kumar...When you came out of Raj Bhavan after resigning, you (Nitish Kumar) said 'Mann nhi lag raha tha, hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai...we were there to support you...", Tejashwi took potshots at Nitish.
  • "We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family...Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega", said RJD leader. 
     


 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

