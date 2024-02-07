Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 13:59 IST

'Will Not Agree If Laws Made Against Tenets of Quran': Who Said What On Uttarakhand UCC Bill

Uttarakhand taken a giant step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Tuesday, by presenting it in the State Assembly.

Ronit Singh
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of presenting UCC bill in state Assembly
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of presenting UCC bill in state Assembly | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Uttarakhand taken a giant step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on Tuesday, by presenting it in the State Assembly, during a special session called to pass the bill. 

Once passed, Uttarakhand will claim the title of first Indian state post-Independence to implement the UCC which provides legal framework based on uniformity for marriage, divorces, land, property, adoption, inheritance laws, and others, irrespective of religious affiliation.

The UCC Bill, on the other hand, has garnered sharp reactions from political and religious leaders. Take a look at some responses on Uttarakhand UCC Bill 2024. 

Uttarakhand UCC Bill: Who Said What   

Responding to tabling of the Uttarakhand UCC Bill, Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said, "If a law is made which is against the tenets of the Quran, then we will not agree with it...Till when will they keep polarising the votes, people are fed up of this now."

Governed by Shariah, Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, regulates marital, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance affairs among Muslims. 

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam said, "I can't understand what is their purpose because if they are going to implement UCC then why the Uttarakhand govt exempted the Adivasis, Dalits from this Act? If Adivasis and Dalits are not included under this law then how is it going to be universalised?... By implementing UCC, they want to deprive them of their rights social rights, legal rights and other religious rights...We oppose the UCC bill..."

The 800-page final report submitted by five-member panel to CM Dhami underlines the need to exempt tribal communities from its scope of influence and focuses on women empowerment, by bold steps such as ban on polygamy and formation of uniform marriage age across religions.

The BJP lauded the Uttarakhand government's move by calling the UCC bill in interest of the country. “This was necessary in the interest of the country. But some people who do not speak in the favour of the country are misleading the public,” said BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat.

On the same line, Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shahdab Shashzm welcomed the UCC Bill and said that daughters should be given equal rights. “Those who are against the UCC are political Muslims as it’s a day of our daughters. It is high time that our daughters are given equal rights.”  

Those who are against UCC are playing politics of appeasement. The Congress is unable to speak on the issue because they want to balance vote bank." 

Uttarakhand UCC Bill: Its Impact 

The UCC bill features, accessed by Republic, aims at establishing consistent laws for personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession for all citizens. The report weighs on prohibiting Halala, Iddat, and Triple Talaq, rightful under Muslim peronal law. It further regulates process of adoption, live-in relationship and maintenance. Polygamy will be prohibited, thus preventing second marriages while the first spouse is alive.
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

