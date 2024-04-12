×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Will Not Allow Implementation of CAA, NRC, UCC: Bengal CM Mamata At Eid Prayer

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated that the state will not accept the implementation of CAA, NRC and UCC.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated that the state will not accept the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the gathering at an Eid prayer, some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme “not to fall prey to the plot and to remain cool.” 

Advertisement

“Many among you are questioning whether CAA, NRC and UCC will be implemented. We will not follow. They can't force us to follow...If you want NRC, CAA and UCC not to be implemented then vote for us...if they want to create riot, we will remain cool,” said the Chief Minister in the event organised at Red Road in Kolkata. 

“I am not afraid of death, death is afraid of me.They want to instill fear among people before elections. They want to use NIA, CBI, ED, I-T against everyone. I am saying turn this whole country into a jail. Put everyone inside. There are 130 crore people...Can you put everyone inside the jail?”

Advertisement

'Vote For TMC, Will Decide About INDI Later' 

Appealing to the people to vote for the TMC in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee said, “We fight like Royal Bengal TIgers...In Bengal we are fighting against BJP." 

Advertisement

"We will figure out what will happen to the INDI alliance in Delhi...Don't even give a single vote to anyone else over here.” 

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for "using the central probe agencies against the opposition parties". TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

8 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

11 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

15 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

16 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

17 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

17 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

18 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

20 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

21 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

22 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

24 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

24 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

25 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

28 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

31 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

32 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo