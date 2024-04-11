Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated that the state will not accept the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the gathering at an Eid prayer, some people will try to "engineer riots" during elections and urged those who participated in the programme “not to fall prey to the plot and to remain cool.”

“Many among you are questioning whether CAA, NRC and UCC will be implemented. We will not follow. They can't force us to follow...If you want NRC, CAA and UCC not to be implemented then vote for us...if they want to create riot, we will remain cool,” said the Chief Minister in the event organised at Red Road in Kolkata.

“I am not afraid of death, death is afraid of me.They want to instill fear among people before elections. They want to use NIA, CBI, ED, I-T against everyone. I am saying turn this whole country into a jail. Put everyone inside. There are 130 crore people...Can you put everyone inside the jail?”

'Vote For TMC, Will Decide About INDI Later'

Appealing to the people to vote for the TMC in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee said, “We fight like Royal Bengal TIgers...In Bengal we are fighting against BJP."

"We will figure out what will happen to the INDI alliance in Delhi...Don't even give a single vote to anyone else over here.”

She also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for "using the central probe agencies against the opposition parties". TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee accompanied her at the Eid meet.