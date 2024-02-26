English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Will not buy peace in J-K, but will establish it: LG

Will not buy peace in J-K, but will establish it: LG

Press Trust Of India
Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the government is committed to establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir instead of the "past practice of buying it".

He said the security forces have gained the upper hand in countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and are working to destroy the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"We will not buy peace. We will establish peace (in Jammu and Kashmir)", Sinha told reporters at the Raj Bhawan.

Sinha, who was replying to a question about an environment of fear being created in Kashmir by selective killings by terrorists, said the "intention of our administration is very clear that not to buy peace but establish it".

"The era has gone when peace was being bought in Jammu and Kashmir. We will establish it. We want to destroy ecosystem of terrorism from its roots", he added.

The LG further maintained that it may take time but the government will destroy the terror ecosystem.

"The security forces have the upper hand (over terrorists). This is an accepted fact. Our security forces have been able to break their (terrorists) backbone", he said.

Sinha said that terrorists are attacking soft targets out of frustration, but it is being taken care of.

He cautioned that such incidents can occure in future as well. PTI AB CK

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

