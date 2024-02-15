Advertisement

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict today on the series of petitions questioning the validity of the electoral bond schemes, introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, as a solution to replace cash donations and enhance transparency in funding to political parties.

The Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, reserved its verdict on November 2 last year. For your information, a Constitution bench is the name given to the benches of the Supreme Court of India which consist of at least five judges of the court who sit to decide any case that's likely to have a larger national impact or is likely to decide the law for good.

Meanwhile, Electoral bonds are such financial instruments that individuals or corporate entities can purchase from a bank and present to a political party, which can subsequently redeem them for funds. Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI) is the only government-authorized bank that can issue or encash electoral bonds.

Notably, through electoral bonds, political parties can get funding discreetly without revealing the identity of the donor. Under provisions of the scheme, any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in the country can purchase electoral bonds.

The electoral bonds are available in various denominations, ranging from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 1 crore, and can be obtained at all branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). These donations are also interest-free.

One of the key features of electoral bonds is the anonymity they provide to donors. When individuals or organizations purchase these bonds, their identities are not disclosed to the public or the political party receiving the funds. However, the government and the bank maintain a record of the purchaser's details for auditing purposes, ensuring the legitimacy of funding sources.

What Petitioners Are Arguing?

The petitioners have argued that electoral bonds funding political parties with the anonymity of the donor defeats citizens' rights to be informed about the sources of funding which is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, had said that "opaque" and "anonymous instruments" promote corruption.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's November hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani argued that Article 19(1)(a) does not guarantee citizens an absolute right to information regarding the source of funds used for political party funding through electoral bonds.

He said that the electoral bond scheme promotes transparency and clean money in elections. However, Mr Venkataramani maintained that there are limitations to the right to information, and it cannot be an unrestricted right to know "anything and everything."

"The scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to the contributor. It ensures and promotes clean money being contributed. It ensures abiding by tax obligations. Thus, it does not fall foul of any existing right," he had said.

Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and those securing not less than 1 percent of the votes in the last Lok Sabha or state legislative assembly elections are eligible to receive electoral bonds. Furthermore, these bonds can only be encashed by eligible political parties through an authorized bank account, as specified in the notification.

The top court in 2019 had declined to stay the electoral bonds scheme, stating the need for a comprehensive hearing due to "weighty issues" raised by the Centre and the Election Commission.

The current Constitution bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, began hearing arguments on October 31 last year. The petitions included those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).