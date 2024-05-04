Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Amit Malviya on Saturday, May 5, claimed that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi politicised the incident for his political gains. | Image:X

New Delhi: Amid escalating outrage on Telangana Police filing closure report in the Rohith Vemula death case, Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Amit Malviya on Saturday, May 5, claimed that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi politicised the incident for his political gains.

Sharing a video on the social media platform, Malviya questioned Rahul, if he would apologise to the Dalits in the state after the Telangana police filed for a closure report on the death of the research scholar.

Rahul Gandhi used floor of the House to politicise Rohit Vemula's death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress Govt, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to…

"Rahul Gandhi used floor of the House to politicise Rohit Vemula’s death for his ugly politics. Now that Telangana Police, under a Congress Govt, has filed a closure report, stating that Vemula did not belong to the SC community and died by suicide, will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Dalits? The Congress and so called ‘secular’ parties have often use Dalits for their politics but always failed to provide them justice. This is yet another instance."

This comes after Union Minister Smriti Irani in an exclusive conversation with Republic lambasted Congress MP for using the death of the young man as a 'pawn on a political chess board.'

When asked to comment on the Vemula case, Smriti said, "It is a sensitive issue and Mr Gandhi could go to any extent to lie. I hope people today are realising the deadly political games of the Gandhis. God and truth truly prevail."

#RahulDumpsAmethi | "Imagine, the dangers to the country if such a whimsical, political oligarch ever gets power. He (Rahul Gandhi) is vindictive": First response by Union Minister Smriti Irani (@smritiirani) on big twist in Rohith Vemula death case



Tune in here to watch and… pic.twitter.com/PL1o7NmmYy — Republic (@republic)

"A young man's life was reduced to a political one-upmanship game. Rahul Gandhi used a young man's life as a pawn on a political chessboard. I am grateful to God that truth has prevailed."

