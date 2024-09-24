Published 16:36 IST, September 24th 2024
‘Will Seek Legal Options, Won’t Be Scared Of BJP’: Siddaramaiah Says High Command Backing Him
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah stated, “I will consult with legal experts and the Karnataka Congress on the next steps.”
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Will Consult With Legal Experts & Karnataka Congress On The Next Steps: CM Siddaramaih on MUDA Case | Image: ANI
