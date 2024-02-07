English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

'Will Start Massive Protest if...': Mamata's Warning to PM Modi

Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Digital Desk
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
'Will Start Massive Protest if...': Mamata's Warning to PM Modi | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: West Bengal CM and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday gave the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear all dues to the state failing which the party would launch a massive protest.

Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Advertisement

Banerjee said, "If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest." According to West Bengal government’s figures, the Centre owes the state Rs 9,330 crore under the PMAY, Rs 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, Rs 830 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, Rs 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under other schemes.

Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds.

Advertisement

After the meeting, she said Modi proposed that officials from state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.

Earlier this week, a team of state government officers visited New Delhi to meet their central counterparts.

Advertisement

According to officials, they submitted a detailed report on alleged irregularities in the 100 days' work scheme and the measures taken to address them.

The delegation also met Union ministry of rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh.

Advertisement

In November, TMC MLAs led by the party chief had staged a protest within the state assembly premises against the delay in the release of central funds by the Modi government.

Earlier, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, led a protest dharna at Rajghat in New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, demanding the release of funds by the Centre. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement