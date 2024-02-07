Advertisement

Patna: A day after taking oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said that he would remove his ‘Padgi’ (turban) at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Samrat Choudhary, also known as Rakesh Kumar, is an OBC leader from the influential Koeri community. He had adopted a distinctive look by donning a saffron turban and gamcha (towel). Narrating the story behind his Pagdi, Samrat said that BJP is like my second mother as I had put on the pagdi after she passed away . “I come from the Luv Kush family and I am the descendant of Shri Ram”, he added. Last year, he had vowed to remove his traditional 'Pagdi' the day Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is dethroned.

Samrat's Vow to Remove His Pagdi

While talking to media persons outside the Bihar Assembly last year, Samrat shared his conversation with CM Nitish and said, "I told him (CM) I have taken a vow to remove you from the throne and the 'pagadi' (turban) will get removed the day you are dethroned. I said I also seek your blessing for fulfilling my wish," "Aapko jis din mukhyamantri pad se hataunga, usi din yah pagadi khulega," he had told reporters.

Samrat on Tejashwi

When asked about Tejashwi, Samrat said that is a child. He also took potshots at the RJD leader, saying,"We will give him toys to play". Yesterday, Tejashwi Yadav, had called Nitish Kumar a "tired Chief Minister" after the latter pulled his party JD (U) out of the grand alliance and joined hands with the BJP again. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said that the recent development in the state is not a pause, but the game, according to him is yet to begin in Bihar. "He was a tired CM. Khel abhi shuru hua hai, khel abhi baki hain. I can give you in writing that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us..." he added.

Samrat on Lalu Prasad Yadav

He also lambasted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying the latter symbolises corruption. “Lalu ji had sent me to jail in 1995 for 89 days and had publicly tendered apology thereafter I joined his party. RJD is involved in corruption.”

On the other hand, Samrat also said that the 2020 mandate, entrusted to the BJP, is being honoured in accordance with the directives from the BJP leadership. He also claimed that the foundation for numerous ongoing projects and job initiatives was laid by the BJP and JD(U) government. Furthermore, there is a commitment to fostering sports infrastructure for the betterment of the community.

Who is Samrat Chaudhary?

In 2018, Samrat Choudhary became a member of the BJP. His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, a former military personnel turned politician and a prominent socialist figure, previously served as a minister and Member of Parliament. Notably, Samrat Choudhary shares a good rapport with both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Before joining the BJP, he was associated with the RJD until 2014, and subsequently, he aligned himself with the JD(U).

