Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Winter Holidays for Schools Extended by Two Days in Noida

All schools in Greater Noida and Noida districts will remain closed until January 16 due to adverse cold weather conditions.

Radhika Dhawad
increase attendance in schools a unique program
Winter Holidays for Schools Extended by Two Days in Noida | Image:ani
Noida: All schools in Greater Noida and Noida districts will remain closed until January 16 due to adverse cold weather conditions. The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has officially declared the suspension of all physical activities from Nursery to Class 8, citing the presence of dense fog and extremely cold weather. The District Magistrate has issued a brief notice regarding the closure of schools.


The district's Basic Education Officer has further communicated that all government, non-government, and private schools (parashidiya) will be shut until January 16, 2024. This directive encompasses all schools recognized by the Basic Education Department and specifies the suspension of activities up to Class 8 only. Physical classes for Class 9 and above will continue as per the regular schedule."
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

