'Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Will Begin Tomorrow': Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Ayodhya: The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is all set to commence tomorrow, announced Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday.

"The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin tomorrow and the state government is committed to the development of the state. There will be proper discussions on various areas and the state will move forward on the path of development," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak arrived in Ayodhya and was felicitated by party workers at the international Valmiki airport.

Pathak is scheduled to pay his respects at Hanumangarhi. With the winter session of the state legislature set to begin on December 16, Pathak asserted that the government will present its performance on development and discuss all issues in detail.

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state -- Sambhal violence, the anti-encroachment drive, the preparation of Mahakumbh, and irregularities of Hospitals to avoid incidents similar to the Jhansi fire.

Meanwhile, Pathak referenced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent statement about honouring those who worked behind the scenes at the Ram temple, whereas those who worked at the Taj Mahal had their hands "chopped off."

Pathak stated that the world is aware of history and the atrocities committed by invaders. "The entire world knows about the misdeeds of the attackers," he said.

On Saturday, while addressing the annual conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai, the UP Chief Minister said "You would have seen how on 22nd January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving respect to the workers who constructed the Ram Mandir.

That is one side where the PM was raining flowers on them, but on the other hand, the situation before was such that the workers who constructed the Taj Mahal had their hands chopped off."