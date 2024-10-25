Published 17:54 IST, October 25th 2024
Wipeout: How the Recent Market Crash Cost Investors Rs 6.80 Lakh Crore
Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion). | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:54 IST, October 25th 2024