  • Wipeout: How the Recent Market Crash Cost Investors Rs 6.80 Lakh Crore

Published 17:54 IST, October 25th 2024

Wipeout: How the Recent Market Crash Cost Investors Rs 6.80 Lakh Crore

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).
  • 2 min read
