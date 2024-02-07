Wish to Visit Ayodhya: 4 Special Trains to Run From Punjab, Know Departure Date and Time

Advertisement

Trains announced from Punjab to Ayodhya: As India gears up for the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, the Indian Railways has announced 4 new trains that would run between Ayodhya and different cities of Punjab. These special trains are being launched with the intention of providing convenient transportation to people who wish to visit Ayodhya as the Ram Mandir will be opened for public after the pran pratishtha.

2 Trains between Pathankot and Ayodhya

Special train has been announced from Pathankot, Punjab to Ayodhya.The first train will leave from Pathankot on February 9 at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 10 at 02:55 am. The train will leave Ayodhya on February 11 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm.

The second train will start on February 23 from Pathankot at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 24 at 2:55 am. It will begin its return journey on February 25 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm.

Train between Nangal Dam and Ayodhya

The second train will start from Nangal Dam on February 12 at 7 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 13 at 2:55 am. It will begin its return journey on February 14 at 12:40 am and reach Nangal Dam at 4:45 pm.

Train between Chandigarh and Ayodhya

The third train will leave Chandigarh on February 19 at 10:20 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 20 at 2:55 am. It will return on February 21 at 12:40 am and reach Chandigarh at 4:05 pm.

Hoshiarpur MP Parkash said the railways will soon issue the schedule of stoppages of these trains so that people can board them from their nearest railway stations.

(With agency inputs)