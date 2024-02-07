English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Wish to Visit Ayodhya: 4 Special Trains to Run From Punjab, Know Departure Date and Time

4 Special trains have been announced from Punjab to Ayodhya. The trains would depart from Pathankot, Chandigarh and Nangal Dam.

Apoorva Shukla
More than 18 trains were running late
More than 18 trains were running late | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Trains announced from Punjab to Ayodhya: As India gears up for the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, the Indian Railways has announced 4 new trains that would run between Ayodhya and different cities of Punjab. These special trains are being launched with the intention of providing convenient transportation to people who wish to visit Ayodhya as the Ram Mandir will be opened for public after the pran pratishtha. 

2 Trains between Pathankot and Ayodhya 

Special train has been announced from Pathankot, Punjab to Ayodhya.The first train will leave from Pathankot on February 9 at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 10 at 02:55 am. The train will leave Ayodhya on February 11 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm. 

The second train will start on February 23 from Pathankot at 7:05 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 24 at 2:55 am. It will begin its return journey on February 25 at 12:40 am and reach Pathankot at 7 pm.

Advertisement

Train between Nangal Dam and Ayodhya 

The second train will start from Nangal Dam on February 12 at 7 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 13 at 2:55 am. It will begin its return journey on February 14 at 12:40 am and reach Nangal Dam at 4:45 pm.

Advertisement

Train between Chandigarh and Ayodhya

The third train will leave Chandigarh on February 19 at 10:20 am and reach Ayodhya Cantt on February 20 at 2:55 am. It will return on February 21 at 12:40 am and reach Chandigarh at 4:05 pm.

Advertisement

Hoshiarpur MP Parkash said the railways will soon issue the schedule of stoppages of these trains so that people can board them from their nearest railway stations. 

 

(With agency inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World21 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement