Published 13:27 IST, October 24th 2024
With 2 Chairs at Chhat Ghat, BJP's Unique Protest to Remind AAP of Promise to Clean Yamuna
BJP set up a stage at the Yamuna's Chhath Ghat here with two chairs for CM Atishi and her predecessor Kejriwal to remind them of the AAP's promise to clean it
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP set up a stage at the Yamuna's Chhath Ghat here with two chairs for CM Atishi and her predecessor Kejriwal to remind them of the AAP's promise to clean it | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:08 IST, October 24th 2024