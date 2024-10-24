sb.scorecardresearch
  • With 2 Chairs at Chhat Ghat, BJP's Unique Protest to Remind AAP of Promise to Clean Yamuna

Published 13:27 IST, October 24th 2024

With 2 Chairs at Chhat Ghat, BJP's Unique Protest to Remind AAP of Promise to Clean Yamuna

BJP set up a stage at the Yamuna's Chhath Ghat here with two chairs for CM Atishi and her predecessor Kejriwal to remind them of the AAP's promise to clean it

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP set up a stage at the Yamuna's Chhath Ghat here with two chairs for CM Atishi and her predecessor Kejriwal to remind them of the AAP's promise to clean it | Image: X
