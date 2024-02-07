Anti-pollution Restrictions Under Stage 3 Lifted in Delhi-NCR | Read Details

Advertisement

NEW DELHI: In an order passed on January 18, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas announced that it was revoking a previous January 14 order to impose GRAP Stage-III actions. This move came as a result of the improving air quality in the region and forecasts by IMD/IITM not indicating any signs of further deterioration.

In its order, the sub-committee stated that as of 14:00 hours on Thursday, the AQI for the capital stood at 316 which is 85 points lower than the threshold set for GRAP Stage-III. As such, with the likelihood of the AQI remaining in the lower end of the very poor air quality spectrum, the revocation order has been passed.

Advertisement

The order does note, however, that actions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II remain in effect.

GRAP Stage III involves a complete ban on any construction projections in the national capital save for essential government projects while also prohibiting mining and stone-crushing activities. Additionally, it also imposes a ban on the use of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in NCR and the surrounding area.