With ‘Androth’, Navy To Bolster Maritime Prowess in Indian Ocean

The name 'Androth' is derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago. | Image: PIB

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare ship that is expected to boost its maritime prowess against the backdrop of China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

‘Androth’, second of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWCs), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official release.

Derived from the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, the name ‘Androth’ holds strategic and symbolic significance as it underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its vast maritime territories.

The ASW SWC ships have been indigenously designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) at GRSE, Kolkata, and strengthen Navy’s anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine-laying capabilities.

These ships, at around 77 m length, are the largest Indian Naval warships propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination and are equipped with state of the art lightweight torpedoes, Indigenous ASW rockets, advanced shallow water SONAR, enabling effective submarine detection and engagement in littoral zones.