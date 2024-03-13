With Face Covered, IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

Advertisement

Firozabad: An IAS officer posted in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad made a surprise visit to a healthcare centre in the area. She inspected the area with her face covered in a veil. Posing as a patient, she sought an appointment with a doctor and found his behavior to be inappropriate. She inspected the medical centre following several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients in the area, news agency ANI reported.

IAS Kriti Raj is posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the area.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Kriti Raj inspected a government health centre in Firozabad, after receiving several complaints regarding inconveniences faced by patients.



(Source: SDM Office) pic.twitter.com/UZamZhpvxJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2024

"I had received a complaint in regards to Dida Mai health centre that the doctor was not present even after 10am to administer an injection for a dog bite," news agency ANI quoted IAS Kriti Raj as saying.

"I went there anonymously in a veil. I sought an appointment and spoke with the doctor. The doctor's behaviour was not appropriate," she said.

While highlighting the discrepancies of health centre staff attendance, the SDM added, "When I checked their attendance register I noted that some of them were absent. Some of them had signatures on the register but were not present at the health centre."

"Moreover around half of the stock of their medicines were found to be expired when we checked them," she added.

She said that the condition of the centre is bad to the extent that even injections are not administered properly.

On the steps that would be taken against the health centre officials from her office,

The IAS said that authority will investigate the negligence.

(With ANI inputs)