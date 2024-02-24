Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 19:34 IST

With maximum temperature at 40.9 deg Celsius, no let-up in heatwave in Delhi

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Delhi experienced a hot 'Monday' as the maximum temperature settled at 40.9 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Delhi and adjacent states on 18th and 19th. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over some parts of these areas," the IMD said in a bulletin.

The IMD predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to happen in the national capital between April 19 to April 22 and strong dust/raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 19 and April 20.

"Heatwave may make a come back over Delhi-NCR for next two days. Chances of mild Dust storm and thunder storm on April 20 and 21st," Mahesh Palawat, Vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity in the city at 5.30 pm was 18 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 6.45 pm was 261, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI ABU RCJ

Published April 18th, 2022 at 19:34 IST

