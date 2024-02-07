English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

With Over 100 Drowning Deaths Every Day, NDRF Now Developing An App To Manage Crisis

With around 38,000 drowning deaths every year across the nation, the National Disaster Response Force has decided to develop an app to manage the crisis.

Digital Desk
Representative image of drowning.
Representative image of drowning. | Image:PTI
NEW DELHI: Data from the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed that there are more than 100 drowning deaths every day (around 38,000 per year) across the country. In the face of this data, the National Disaster Response Force has decided to not only come up with a national contingency plan to minimise such occurrences but has also announced the development of a mobile application. According to a PTI report, this app will serve as a ‘heat map’ for NDRF teams. "As soon as there is a blip on the online crime tracking system (CCTNS) about a drowning incident, we will get to know the police station and the state where the incident has taken place," NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told PTI.

Additionally, the NDRF will also reportedly send teams to drowning spots and ascertain what solutions and safety measures can be put in place after consulting with the locals. The DG highlighted potential measures such as more warning signage regarding the depth of the water, deployment of rescue volunteers and stationing of state disaster response forces near known drowning spots. Furthermore, Karwal also said that infrastructure will be developed near water bodies to keep such incidents in check.  

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

