Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Woman, 55, Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The incident is said to have taken place on March 31, a few days after the victim’s son got married.

Reported by: Digital Desk
police
Woman Paraded Semi-naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab's Tarn Taran | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tarn Taran: In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and paraded semi-naked in Punjab by her son’s in-laws after he eloped with the bride and married her against the wishes of her family.

A purported video of the victim being paraded is doing rounds on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on March 31, a few days after the victim’s son got married.

Advertisement

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was alone at her home in Valtoha village in Tarn Taran District when her son’s in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

They paraded her in the village in a semi-naked condition, the victim alleged. Five people have been booked in the case and three of them have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur Mani, Sharanjit Singh Shanni and Gurcharan Singh, police said.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on April 3 under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

No arrests have been made in the case so far, police said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

