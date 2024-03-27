Advertisement

New Delhi: A women passenger flying on Air India has accused them for giving here mother's business class seat to another passenger. This shocking allegation came to light after the woman posted about the incident on her social media post.

An Air India passenger flying from Delhi to Washington DC claimed that her mother's seat was given to another passenger, which caused trouble to her mother on such long flight.

Woman took to social media platform X says, “@airindia how dare you give my mom’s business class seat to someone else on a long haul flight from Delhi to Washington DC? First telling her the seat doesn’t recline, then saying the seat is for the crew and then she finds someone else sitting there as she is sent to economy?”

. @airindia how dare you give my mom’s business class seat to someone else on a long haul flight from Delhi to Washington DC? First telling her the seat doesn’t recline, then saying the seat is for the crew and then she finds someone else sitting there as she is sent to economy? — 𝙑𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙖 (@baavri) March 26, 2024

According to her social media post woman was furious by the fact that her mother's seat was allotted to some other passenger, accommodating her mother into economy giving false reasons.

“Yes! She was told all this prior to boarding, and given an economy seat. While boarding she saw someone else sitting in the seat she had booked!” adds further.

Air India on the other end has replied stating they are looking into the matter.

screengrab of Air India's response

X users however are reacting to the entire episode posting their views and expressions in the comment section. One user says, “She booked Air India business class for her and got economy?”, another user writes, “How can they? Aren't crew seats already designated? The seat shouldn't have been for sale at all in the first place if that was the case”.

screengrab of comment section