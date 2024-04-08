Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:04 IST
Woman Stabs Man to Death After He Records Her While Smoking in Nagpur
The violent act was caught on CCTV, subsequently the accused woman was arrested during a search.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman Stabs Man to Death After He Records Her While Smoking in Nagpur | Image:Freepik
New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death after he stared at her while she was smoking in Nagpur. According to sources, the accused woman, identified as Jayashree Pandhare, chased the man to a beer shop and attacked him fatally.
The violent act was caught on CCTV, subsequently she was arrested during a search.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:04 IST
