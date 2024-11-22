sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 19:55 IST, November 22nd 2024

Woman commits suicide days after marriage in Thane

The victim, Shireen Alim Sheikh, consumed rat poison and died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalwa.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kota suicides
Woman Commits Suicide in Thane | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:55 IST, November 22nd 2024