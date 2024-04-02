×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Woman Compelling Husband To Do Household Chores Not 'Abetment Of Suicide': MP HC

A woman cannot be held guilty of the abetment of her husband's suicide because she did not prepare food in time, compelled husband to do chores, said MP HC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide
Woman Compelling Husband To Do Household Chores Not 'Abetment Of Suicide': MP HC | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: A woman cannot be held guilty of the abetment of suicide of her husband because she did not prepare food in time, compelled husband to do household chores and going to market along with other persons for shopping purposes, the Madhya Pradesh High Court held recently. 

A bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia set aside the order of Sessions Judge, Umaria in which he framed charge under Sextion 306 IPC against the wife for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide. 

Advertisement

The bench observed, “In cases of abetment of suicide, there must be proof of direct or indirect acts or incitement of commission of suicide. Acts involve multifaceted and complex attributes of human behaviour and reactions or in the cases of abetment, Court must look for cogent and convincing proof of acts of incitement of commission of suicide”

The Court was hearing a plea filed by Nisha Saket who has been charged for abetting her husband's suicide. 

Advertisement

It was alleged that the applicant-wife had a rude behaviour towards her in-laws and her deceased husband. It was further alleged that she did not maintain a good relationship with her in laws and failed to sufficiently care for her husband. It was pointed out that there were times where she did not prepare melals for er husband on time, resulting him going to his work without eating. 

Beside, it was alleged that she left her child wit neighbors and went to market for shopping despite objections from husband which led to quarrels between them. 

Advertisement

The allegations stated that the her husband committed suicide due to her abetment. 

The applicant-wife challenged the FIR registration as well as framing of charge under Section 306 of IPC in High Court. Her counsel submitted that all allegations are accepted, still no offence under Section 306 would be made out. 

Advertisement

The court considering the allegations noted that if all the claims are accepted, it cannot be presumed that there was any instigation on part of the applicant. 
The court held that no case was made out warranting g prosecution of applicant. The Sessions Court order was accordingly set aside. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

a minute ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

3 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

4 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

5 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

8 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

9 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

10 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

11 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

12 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

16 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

19 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

22 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

29 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

31 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

33 minutes ago
Amazon Web Services

AWS free credits program

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo