Published 09:55 IST, December 6th 2024
Woman Constable Dies on her Way to Attend Distress Call After Police Van Overturns in UP's Rampur
A woman constable lost her life and three others were injured after a Police van on its way to attend a distress call, overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.
Rampur: A Police Response Vehicle (PRV) overturned into a drain in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, leaving a woman constable dead and three other personnel injured, officials said on Friday.
The PRV was on its way to attend a distress call when the incident took place in the Patwai police station late Thursday night, they said.
PRV Commander constable Akash Diwakar, constable driver Sumit Pawar, and women constables Pinky and Ruchi were on board the vehicle. Constable Ruchi, a native of Bijnor district, succumbed to injuries, while other three have been referred to Moradabad for better treatment, according to the police.
"Our PRV from the Patwai police station area was on its way to an event when it met with an accident and overturned into a drain. Tragically, a woman constable has lost her life, and three others sustained serious injuries," Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.
"They were initially treated at the district hospital and later referred to Cosmos Hospital in Moradabad. All three are stable but are being sent for further treatment and investigation," he said.
The officer said that necessary actions were promptly taken and senior officers reached the site, and the injured were provided immediate care.
"This is a sad incident, and further investigations are ongoing. The deceased constable was a resident of Bijnor. Appropriate measures will follow," Srivastava added.
Updated 09:55 IST, December 6th 2024