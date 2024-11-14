Published 11:34 IST, November 14th 2024
Woman Constable Found Hanging in Barrack in Bihar's Samastipur
A woman police constable was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack in Bihar's Samastipur district, an official said on Thursday.
A woman police constable was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack in Bihar's Samastipur district, an official said on Thursday. | Image: Unsplash
