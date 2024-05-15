Advertisement

Agra: In a bizarre incident, a woman demanded a divorce from her husband after he refused to bring pack of Kurkure costing Rs 5. The incident is reported from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

It is pertinent to note that the wife was suffering from an addiction of Kurkure which compelled her to consume it every day.

The woman's addiction triggered disputes in the marriage and the wife sought divorce over a pack of Kurkure.

The Agra-based woman initially left the husband's home and went back to her maternal place after the man failed to get her the loved snack one day.

He alleged to have forgotten bringing the snack home, but she approached the nearby police authorities and escalated the issue seeking a divorce.

Assisting the couple in the 'Kurkure divorce' matter, the woman's complaint of her husband not providing her with the snack on one day was noted by the cops. The Shahganj police in Agra, Uttar Pradesh then sent the married couple for counselling.

The two got married only last year.

Wife Demands Divorce After Husband Refused to Buy Lipstick Worth Rs 30

A similar incident took place in the region when a wife demanded a divorce after her husband brought her an "expensive" lipstick which was worth Rs 30.

She claimed that the money he paid for the cosmetic was high, while he could have purchased a lipstick for even a lesser price.

However, the man argued his side saying that the lipstick he brought for her was the cheapest available. The divorce case had a counselling session where the matter was resolved and the couple were reunited.

