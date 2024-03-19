×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 19:30 IST

Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

Woman dies as fire breaks out in building in west Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A woman died after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

Advertisement

The police reached the spot after receiving information about the blaze, broke the windows of the building, rescued people and got the injured admitted in a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

Advertisement

The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company, the DCP said.

The owner of the company is in police custody. One person has died in the incident and efforts are being made to control the situation, police said.

Advertisement

Fire brigades present at the spot are trying to bring the situation under control. Ambulance is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims, police said. PTI NIT SLB NIT TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 19:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

a minute ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

4 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

6 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

10 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

11 minutes ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

12 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

15 minutes ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

18 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

22 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

27 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei slips

28 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to Take Oath

29 minutes ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

37 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

an hour ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

an hour ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo