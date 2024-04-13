Updated June 9th, 2022 at 21:04 IST
Woman dies by suicide, husband consumes poison
Woman dies by suicide, husband consumes poison
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Nagpur, Jun 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself while her husband is battling for life after consuming poison here on Thursday, city police said.
The incident took place in Kapil Nagar area.
Advertisement
The deceased was identified as Ritu Sahare (25). Her husband Praful Sahare (30), who works as a furniture maker, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, said a police official.
As per the preliminary investigation, Praful and Ritu had an argument in the morning, following which Ritu allegedly slashed her wrist with a blade and hanged herself.
Advertisement
Praful then allegedly consumed poison.
His brother, who lives in the same building, entered the house after being alerted by the couple's son, and found Ritu hanging and Praful unconscious. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK
Advertisement
Published June 9th, 2022 at 21:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.