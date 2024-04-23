Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 23:25 IST
Woman Dies in Road Accident in Faridabad on Her Wedding Day
A woman died in a road accident, hours before she was supposed to get married
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Faridabad: A woman died in a road accident here on Monday, hours before she was supposed to get married, police told PTI.
Ankita, a resident of Moldband, along with her brother Sumankit, cousin Nishant Kumar and a friend were on the way to her uncle’s house in Vinay Nagar for a pre-wedding ritual when the tragedy occurred, her maternal uncle Mithlesh Kumar said.
Advertisement
Their car crashed into a truck parked on Sector 37 bypass road and all four got injured. They were taken to a nearby private hospital where Ankita died during treatment, police said.
The others have been referred to a trauma centre in Delhi, they said.
Advertisement
Ankia worked in a private gold financing company, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered and the body was handed over to family after a post-mortem.
Advertisement
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 23:25 IST