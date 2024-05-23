Woman Dies Of Electrocution While Fetching Water From Tank In Thane | Image:Unsplash

Thane: A 41-year-old woman has died of electrocution while drawing water from a tank in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at Sabe village in Diva area.

The woman was drawing water from a storage tank of a chawl (row tenements) where she resided and received a severe electric shock and collapsed, an official from Mumbra police station said.

Some persons rushed her to a civic hospital in Kalwa where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the police said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered as of now.

When contacted, a spokesperson of a private company supplying power to the area claimed there was possibly a fault in the water pump connection that the woman was using.

Due to scarcity, many people have been using pumps to fetch water and they do not follow the safety regulations, the official said.