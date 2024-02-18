Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 15:00 IST
Woman dies of snake bite in UP village
A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Adesh, a resident of Dabal village under Ratanpuri Police Station, had gone to the fields to get fodder for her cattle when she was bitten by the serpent on Tuesday, they said.
She was taken to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead.
Published September 22nd, 2021 at 15:00 IST
