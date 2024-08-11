sb.scorecardresearch
  • Woman Doctor Threatened in Hospital in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman District

Published 00:07 IST, August 11th 2024

Woman Doctor Threatened in Hospital in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman District

Doctors and nurses of a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday demonstrated, alleging that a patient had threatened a woman medic if his treatment was delayed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Doctor Threatened in Hospital in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman District | Image: File photo
