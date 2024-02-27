Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Woman Driving Luxury Car Assaults Home Guard After He Objects to Wrong Turn in Hyderabad

The home guard had stopped the woman driving a luxury car from taking a U-turn at Agrasen Island in Hyderabad.

Digital Desk
fight
The argument also caught the attention of bystanders. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: A woman driving a luxury car allegedly assaulted a home guard when he objected to her taking a wrong turn in Hyderabad. The video has now gone viral. In the video, the women can be seen shouting at the home guard. The incident is said to have taken place on February 24. 

The Jaguar driver was heard saying,”  "I know I’m on the wrong route, and many other people are taking the wrong route too.” Media reports claimed that the woman not only broke home guard's mobile phone but also destroyed his jacket. The argument also caught the attention of bystanders.  

The home guard had stopped her from taking a U-turn at Agrasen Island and instead asked her to take the U-turn near the cancer hospital ahead, pointing out that turning at Agrasen Island would lead to a traffic snarl. She later drove away from the spot in her Jaguar. A case has been filed on the basis of the home guard’s complaint.

Several netizens have also condemned her actions and urged police to take strict actions august the accused woman.
An X user wrote,” @TelanganaDGP this has become a fashion these days. How can she dare to attack a policeman on duty that too while driving on wrong side brazenly. Please initiate strictest action against the said driver(sic).”

While another wrote, “@hydcitypolice Take an necessary action,If required book the lady under PD act (sic).”

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

