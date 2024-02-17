Updated April 8th, 2022 at 21:29 IST
Woman drug peddler, aide held with heroin worth over Rs 5 cr in Mumbai
Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for possession of over 1.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 5.8 crore, in suburban Mankhurd here, police said on Friday.
A team from unit-3 of Mumbai police's crime branch intercepted a 52-year-old woman drug peddler at Lallubhai compound in Mankhurd on Thursday evening, an official said.
The woman was walking with a 67-year-old man, and following a search, the police seized 1.935 kg of the contraband concealed in two water bottles, he said.
The woman and her accomplice were arrested on the spot, the official said, adding that the accused is a repeat offender. PTI DC ARU ARU
