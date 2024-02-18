Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 12:09 IST

Woman electrocuted to death in UP village

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A woman was electrocuted to death while her grandson sustained injuries after the duo came in contact with a live electric wire in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Fatehpur Khedi village under Budhana Police Station on Monday, they said.

Krishna and her grandson Arun were taken to a hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead.

According to police, the duo was on the terrace of their house when they accidentally touched the wire. PTI COR RHL

Published September 28th, 2021 at 12:09 IST

