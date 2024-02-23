Advertisement

Jalaun (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman suffered severe burn injuries on Tuesday after two bike-borne youths threw acid at her when she was sitting in her toy shop at Lajpat Nagar here, police said.

The youths fled away after throwing acid at Akansha Saini, the police said, adding the victim was first rushed to a primary health care centre which referred her to the Orai medical college.

Her condition at the hospital is stated to be stable, Jalaun Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar said, adding the assailants had covered their face with masks.

He said the incident was recorded by a CCTV camera and the police are probing the matter.

The family members of the victim have not yet given any complaint in this connection, the SP said.