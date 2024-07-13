Published 17:04 IST, July 13th 2024
Woman Files Police Complaint Against Husband over Circulation of Daughter’s Private Videos
A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly circulating private videos of their 18-year-old daughter on social media platforms.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI (Representative Image)
17:04 IST, July 13th 2024