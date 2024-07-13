sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:04 IST, July 13th 2024

Woman Files Police Complaint Against Husband over Circulation of Daughter’s Private Videos

A woman has lodged a complaint against her husband for allegedly circulating private videos of their 18-year-old daughter on social media platforms.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police official arrested for supplying Drugs
Woman Files Police Complaint Against Husband over Circulation of Daughter’s Private Videos | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

17:04 IST, July 13th 2024