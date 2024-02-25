English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:27 IST

Woman Forest official, staff attacked in Telangana

A group of villagers allegedly attacked a woman Forest Range Officer and two other staff members and poured petrol on her in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday when she was returning from a patrolling and field inspection duty, police said.

The incident happened in Pallepampula village where a mob of 50-60 villagers attacked the woman official besides a beat officer and a driver, who were accompanying her, with sticks and threw chilly powder at them, they said, adding the group also snatched away her gold chain and verbally abused her.

One man also poured petrol on the woman forest official and also on a government vehicle which was caught on camera, police said.

After getting information about the incident a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the forest personnel and got the woman official admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the attack, a police officer said.

The mob had also taken out a match box but was stopped by police, the police officer claimed.

The woman Forest Range Officer was returning from field inspection in the area where a family in the village as part of its "attempt of encroaching" forest land, had destroyed the forest plantation, police said.

The family got some villagers assembled and attacked the forest officials, they said.

The family had tried to encroach forest land which was stopped and forest plantation was taken up in the area. However, a few days ago, the forest plantation was removed and the family members had begun cultivating cotton crop on it, police added.

A case was registered and further probe is on. 

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:27 IST

