Assam: Woman Hacks To Death Three Children, Injures Minor Sister

Karimganj: A woman allegedly hacked to death her three children and injured her minor sister, before trying to kill herself, in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

The woman and her sister are in a critical condition, and undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

The officer said the accused allegedly hacked her three children – aged two, six and eight years – with a sharp weapon in their house in Ram Krishna Nagar area on Sunday.

"She then attacked her seven-year-old sister and tried to kill herself. Neighbours saw the commotion inside the house as the door was ajar and called the police," he said.

The woman's children were declared brought-dead in the hospital.

"We are investigating what led the woman to take such an extreme step," he added.