Published 19:25 IST, July 29th 2024
Woman Horrified After Discovering Blood In Daughter's Burger King Meal, Restaurant Shut Temporarily
Mother of a four-year-old was horrified to see blood splattered over her child's Burger King Meal , causing the restaurant to shut temporarily.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Furious NY mom claims Burger King meal for daughter, 4, had ‘blood all over’ it, company responds | Image: Tiffany Floyd/Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:21 IST, July 29th 2024