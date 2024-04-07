×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Woman Accuses Man of Posing as IAF Official, Extorting Rs 4 Lakh Using Her Intimate Photos, Clips

A 36-year-old woman from Nagpur has accused a man of posing as an Indian Air Force official.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Gangrape with Minor
दिल्ली में नाबालिग के साथ गैंगरेप | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur: A 36-year-old woman from Nagpur has accused a man of posing as an Indian Air Force official and extorting nearly Rs 4 lakh from her after taking her intimate photos and videos, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police on Sunday registered a case against accused Shyam Supatkar for rape, extortion and a few more charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

The woman told the police that she met the accused, who had created a fake profile in the name of Shyam Verma, on Facebook about four years ago.

The accused claimed he was an Indian Air Force official posted in Gujarat but lived in Nagpur. Both decided to meet eventually.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Supatkar allegedly gave her a sedative-laced drink, knocking her unconscious. He then shot her intimate photos and videos, she said.

Supatkar allegedly threatened to release the woman’s photos and videos on social media unless she complied with his demands, the official from Ajni police station said.

Advertisement

The accused took Rs 4 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery from her, alleged the woman.

The woman approached the police after learning that the man was not an Air Force official, he said, adding that Supatkar was yet to be arrested.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CENTCOM said on Sunday that its forces had intercepted a UAV over the Red Sea without specifying who had launched the unmanned aerial vehicle.

Houthis Attack Claim

5 minutes ago
One More Person Arrested In Connection With Kannur Blast While Two Others In Custody: Kerala police

Kannur Blast

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Mumbai DC Directs Offices

13 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT

16 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Yadav suffers injury

19 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
hostage

Infant hostage

25 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz on Chamkila

26 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips For Men

27 minutes ago
Ways to Combat Acidity At Home

Tips to Combat Acidity

28 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

32 minutes ago
Woody Allen

Woody Allen To Retire?

33 minutes ago
Fennel Seeds

Home Remedies For Acidity

38 minutes ago
Odisha: Forest Officials Busts Inter-State Wildlife Smuggling Racket

Odisha: Forest Officials

39 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Crew BTS Photos

41 minutes ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

42 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Controversy

an hour ago
Dal Lake

Travel In Kashmir

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  4. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World8 hours ago

  5. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo